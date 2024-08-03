DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,090 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. 3,584,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,962. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

