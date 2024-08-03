DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 451.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 394,481 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AECOM were worth $47,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 53.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $88.20. 1,029,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,794. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -979.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

