DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.39. 514,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.23 and a 200 day moving average of $368.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

