DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 536.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Graco worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 613,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

