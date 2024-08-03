DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 953,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,239. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.