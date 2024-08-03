DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $99.48 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,263 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of MetLife worth $99,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

MetLife Stock Down 6.9 %

MetLife stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

