DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $48.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Zscaler worth $48,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,709. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

