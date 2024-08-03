DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.67 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of PTC worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Shares of PTC traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

