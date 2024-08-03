DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $102.13 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.40% of CGI worth $102,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $85,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CGI by 3,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CGI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,103,000 after purchasing an additional 272,371 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.91. 142,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,934. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

