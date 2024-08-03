DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 718,980 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $92,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,254,178,000 after buying an additional 6,933,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $406,360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

