DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $72,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 27,654,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,050,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

