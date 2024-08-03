DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,522 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $121,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of MLM traded down $16.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $568.25. 402,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,928. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day moving average of $567.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.