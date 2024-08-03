DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,522 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $121,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM traded down $16.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $568.25. 402,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,928. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day moving average of $567.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

