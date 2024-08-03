DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 14,996 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. 10,451,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,181. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

