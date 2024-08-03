DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 116,089 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.38% of Pembina Pipeline worth $76,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.