Defira (FIRA) Price Hits $0.0017

Defira (FIRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Defira token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Defira has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $0.26 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Defira has traded up 40.4% against the dollar.

Defira Token Profile

Defira was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00168554 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

