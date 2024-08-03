Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.19 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 24,287 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $491.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 189,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

