Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion. Dana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-1.300 EPS.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

DAN traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 1,930,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,942. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.49%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

