CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $4,400.15 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

