CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Announces Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CyberAgent stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.