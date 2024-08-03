CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Announces Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
Shares of CyberAgent stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.
CyberAgent Company Profile
