Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issues Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 18.6 %

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 118,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,847. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.