Crypterium (CRPT) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Top Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $30,974.08 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

