CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.76.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,978,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,070. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 411.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.