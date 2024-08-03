Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Berenberg Bank

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

