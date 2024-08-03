Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
