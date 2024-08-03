Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $574.90, but opened at $525.00. TD Cowen currently has a sell rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $524.20, with a volume of 20,815 shares changing hands.
Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
Credit Acceptance Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 19.15 and a quick ratio of 13.79.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
