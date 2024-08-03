Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

