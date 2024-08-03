Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Cooper-Standard Trading Up 3.4 %
Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.