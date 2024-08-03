Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $98.55 and last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 56212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $30,515,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

