Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance
NYSE:CON opened at $22.65 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $23.50.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concentra Group Holdings Parent
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.