Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Downgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy

Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total value of C$748,384.77. In other news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total value of C$754,255.00. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total value of C$748,384.77. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,236.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

