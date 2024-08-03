Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Downgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy

Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.
In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total value of C$748,384.77. In other news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total value of C$754,255.00. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total value of C$748,384.77. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,236.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
