Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.83.

CIGI stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $140.52.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

