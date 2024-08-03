Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $89,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $102.81. 5,088,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

