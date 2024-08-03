Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 89.60 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 3070846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.13).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Coats Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.82.

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.