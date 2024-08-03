Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $153.00 at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Clorox to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

