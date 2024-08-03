Clear Rock Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,403,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

