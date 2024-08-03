Clear Rock Advisors LLC Buys 594 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.2% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. 7,445,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $103.98 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

