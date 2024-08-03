Clean Yield Group Has $344,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $571.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

