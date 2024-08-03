Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Clarus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLAR

Clarus Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $190.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 430.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 258,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.