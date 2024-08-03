Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

