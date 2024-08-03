Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

