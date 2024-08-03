Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

