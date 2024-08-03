Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCTU. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

