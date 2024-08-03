Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $239,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,884,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,212.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,289.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,229.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

