Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $253,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.00. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

