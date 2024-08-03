Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $372,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 111,307.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 343.4% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 115,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

