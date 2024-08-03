Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Aflac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 47,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Aflac by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

