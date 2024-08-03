Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,200.79

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,200.79 ($15.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,170 ($15.05). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.05), with a volume of 9,841 shares.

Churchill China Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

