China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

