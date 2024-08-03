Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $148.50. 13,271,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.33). Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,582. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

