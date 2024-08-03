Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 19,985 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,514,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,301,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.