CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

CNP traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $27.07. 13,867,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,031. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

